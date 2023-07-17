The White Sox need to keep this rumor from coming true
The Chicago White Sox are involved in all sorts of rumors. They are assumed to be sellers at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline because of how poorly they have played this season.
They are one of the most disappointing teams in the league as they should be contenders but they are actually horrible.
Now, it is about moving some of the good players that the team doesn't see as a part of the future. It shouldn't be Rick Hahn leading this rebuild but he is still the GM so it sure will be him.
One of the more popular names going around for the Chicago White Sox right now is Lucas Giolito. It does feel incredibly likely that he is going to be traded.
The Chicago White Sox are going to be sellers before the deadline.
However, he is not the only White Sox starter likely to be traded. Lance Lynn's name has been tossed around a bit this season as well.
Lynn isn't having this amazing season but he has been striking out tons of batters. He has also gotten better with run prevention over the last handful of starts.
This is a guy that has been in Cy Young conversations over the last half-decade or so which means that he knows how to be great. If he had a chance of scenery, you might see that version (or close) of him again.
One team that has shown interest, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, has been the Tampa Bay Rays. Obviously, a team like that believes that they can get the best out of a pitcher like Lynn.
This is a rumor that the White Sox need to not let come true. You just can't make this trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. They are the smart team in the American League that doesn't lose trades.
Making a deal with them could bite the White Sox hard. Usually, when they give someone away, they know something the acquiring team doesn't. They also usually want a player like Lynn for a reason.
Unless it is the Rays giving up some of the best prospects in the world, the White Sox should not engage with them at all. If Lynn goes to the Rays, you can bet on the White Sox losing that trade.