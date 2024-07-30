2 teams traded pitchers worse than Erick Fedde and got a better return than the Chicago White Sox
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox finally made a big trade yesterday when veteran pitcher Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham went to the St. Louis Cardinals and closer Michael Kopech went to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The White Sox got an underwhelming return in the deal given how well Fedde was pitching this season and being on a team-friendly deal that has him under club control next season.
Three prospects, while all are promising with high ceilings, is not exactly a return fans had hoped for to get back for Fedde especially since he is going to the Cardinals and St. Louis is not sending a single prospect to Chicago.
In fact, the White Sox are sending the Cardinals cash, most likely to cover the bonus Pham gets for being traded.
The quality the Sox got looks nice, but volume would have been good too considering Fedde is so valuable to a team's ability to win this season.
It also is not a good look that the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds got equal or better value in deals involving veteran pitchers who are performing worse than Fedde.
The Blue Jays got three prospects for Yusei Kikuchi whose bWAR is barely above zero.
The Reds got young outfielder Joey Wiemer and pitcher Jakob Junis for pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas is making $14 million and has a $20 million option for next season.
That is not exactly an affordable deal for the small-market Milwaukee Brewers compared to the $7.5 million Fedde is making this season and next. On top of that, Montas is struggling this season.
The Reds get a player in Wiemer, who was one of the Crew's top five prospects last year, and Junis who can throw at the big-league level. Wiemer's swing needs work, but he is the type of prospect close to the majors that has the talent to be an impact bat.
He was what the Sox were looking for and now he goes to the Reds. Miguel Vargas is very much like Wiemer in that he is a former top-five prospect who must find a way to hit in the majors. At the same time, the White Sox could have spread out their assets and possibly gotten better returns such as the Blue Jays and Reds got.
However, Pham was most likely only going to get a young, "scratch-off" prospect as he did last year. Kopech has been inconsistent all year, so maybe batching them was the only way for the Sox to get prospects with legit high-ceiling potential.
Still, the optics are not good when the Sox have to add two more players to get three prospects for a deal that includes Fedde while the Jays easily got the same package for a less valuable pitcher.