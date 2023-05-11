2 White Sox to blame for losing the Royals series, 1 to thank for avoiding the sweep
The Chicago White Sox lost to the Kansas City Royals again. It was a very tough series for them as it killed any momentum that they had after the start of May.
They came in winners of two straight series but now lost a four-game series to the Royals. It is a disaster to see them lose to a team like that.
We had a feeling that the Chicago White Sox were equally as bad as the Royals but this bad series confirmed it. Chicago is the "easy team" on everyone's schedule just as much as Kansas City.
There are a lot of people on the team that deserve blame for this disaster of a 2023 season. For this series, there are a few players to blame for the series loss. There is also one player that deserves credit because it would have been a sweep without him.
Player 1 to blame: Lance Lynn
Lance Lynn was terrible in his start this series for the Chicago White Sox.
Lance Lynn made a start in game three of this series. He was awful which pretty much confirmed what some people were worried about.
Lynn looks like a player that is to the point of no return. We see this type of decline in pitchers all the time but Lynn's hit us like a truck.
He just isn't effective at all anymore. Kansas City was up 4-0 after the first inning of his start. He ended up giving up seven total runs which is becoming a regularity for him.
Yes, the offense only scored one run but the wind was out of the sails before the game even really got going and it is largely because of Lynn's pitching.