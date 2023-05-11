Is it time for the Chicago White Sox to let go of Lance Lynn?
While his legacy remains throughout the majority of his career at the MLB level, Lance Lynn's 2023 season with the Chicago White Sox suggests that the veteran right-handed starting pitcher might be running out of fuel.
Lynn is on a two-year 38 million-dollar deal with the White Sox, meaning it might be a good idea for the organization to move on and eat the money.
Lynn isn't nearly coming close to what his results were expected to be and it has been a detrimental anchor for the club in 2023. The White Sox are worse when Lynn takes the rubber and it's just the brutal honesty of it.
Lynn has a 7.51 ERA through eight outings along with a 1.60 WHIP. It has been an unpleasant surprise and it's at a point where some question whether he will return to his proper form ever again.
Lance Lynn has not been good for the White Sox during the 2023 season.
He knows he isn't performing well as you can hear/see after his performance Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals, who have one of the worst offenses in all of baseball.
Lynn explained how he isn't doing anything right and when that happens in the game of baseball, everything goes right for the opposing players. Nothing has gone his way during the 2023 season and it has hurt him in a way that he hasn't ever shown before in his career.
The White Sox should be on the last string when giving Lynn opportunities. The organization assigned Dallas Keuchel a lot of money in the past.
After his horrible start to the 2022 season, they ate the money and let him go after just eight outings. If the White Sox were serious about competing, based on/comparing Lynn's 2023 to Keuchel's 2022, the organization would let him go.
Another option would be the trade market but the obvious question that comes up is what other organization would take a chance on him at the moment, especially with how much money his contract is.
It's a slight possibility but if the White Sox find suitors, that could potentially happen before the trade deadline approaches.
Lynn is expected to make his next start against the Cleveland Guardians and it will be interesting to see if he steps up and shows the club that he still has at least a little bit of juice still in him.