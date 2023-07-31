2 White Sox trade rumors we hope come true, 1 we hope doesn't happen
The Chicago White Sox have already begun the rebuild 2.0. It is a shame that they are at this point but it is what it is. There’s no telling how it’s going to go but we just have to hope that they do the right thing with their franchise. This next year is not going to be easy.
It is a shame that we are at this point because they never actually ended up winning a single playoff series with their current core. We thought they would get at least one American League Title. Instead, we will settle for one American League Central division title and two individual playoff wins.
We have already seen a couple of trades made by the White Sox that landed them some prospects. It is hard to tell what’s next but there are a lot of rumors surrounding the team.
With about a day to go before the trade deadline, it is fair to wonder which rumors are going to come true and which ones are not. These are the two we hope to come true and one that we hope doesn’t come true:
Come True: Rumor that Dylan Cease won't be traded
The Chicago White Sox absolutely don't need to trade Dylan Cease.
The Chicago White Sox have already traded to starting pitchers from their starting rotation. Lucas Giolito was sent to the Los Angeles Angels and Lance Lynn was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They have also traded away a couple of relief pitchers depleting their bullpen. Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman, and Reynaldo Lopez are all gone already. Building a pen from the bottom up isn’t easy but that is something the White Sox now have to do again.
That doesn’t leave much left over meaning every person left on the pitching staff has to be at their best to come into 2024. That may or may not be Dylan Cease.
There are rumors that Dylan Cease could be traded and there are rumors that Dylan Cease could be untouchable. Hopefully, unless there is a great return, the White Sox decide to keep him regardless of the rumors. They have to have pitchers to build around and Cease is worthy of being one.