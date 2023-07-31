White Sox Rumors: 3 trade packages with the Chicago Cubs
The Chicago White Sox fire sale has begun already. They have made a couple of big trades so far during this trade deadline season and more could be on the horizon.
There are plenty of big moves that could be made in a short amount of time. It will be interesting to see how that goes in the coming days. At this point, expect the unexpected.
Something that is already unexpected is this recent surge by the crosstown rivals, the Chicago Cubs. They have been great over the last few weeks and could see themselves as buyers now.
If the White Sox were to make a trade for them that could help both sides, it might look something like this:
Trade One
The Cubs and White Sox could make a one-for-one trade this year.
The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs don't really make one-for-one trades too often but this could be a year that they decide to do that.
Aaron Bummer is a left handed reliever that has been so unlucky with the Chicago White Sox. His run prevention has been bad but there are stats that suggest it is largely because of bad luck and bad defense behind him.
If the Cubs could play some sound defense in the infield behind him, Bummer is someone that could thrive.
It is a risk worth taking if you're a middle-of-the-pack playoff hopeful looking for some bullpen help to get you over the edge.
Nick Madrigal is obviously a former White Sox player that they should have never traded away. If they made a move like this, Madrigal would come right in and play second base whenever he is healthy.
With both Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner in the mix for the Cubs, Madrigal is limited to third base or nothing. With the White Sox, he could come back and play his natural position. This is a move worth considering.