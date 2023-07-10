2023 Chicago White Sox mid-season report cards with letter grades
The Chicago White Sox currently sit at 38-54 after losing a series to the St. Louis Cardinals heading into the all-star break.
The team has had a disappointing season through the first 90 games.
Here is the mid-season report card for the beloved South Siders:
Honorable Mentions: Zach Remillard and Oscar Colas
These two have not played enough games to give an accurate grade. Remillard has been playing extremely well in his short span in the MLB. Hopefully, the end-of-season report card will contain these two.
There are a few White Sox players deserving of A grades this year so far.
A+
Luis Robert
Luis Robert has been the lone bright spot for the White Sox during this substandard season. He is tied for 3rd in WAR with Tampa Bay Rays superstar Wander Franco and he ranks 9th in OPS.
Queue the meme of the Ferrari that is sitting under the roof of the torn-down trailer park home. Robert ranks 2nd in the MLB in home runs, single-handedly carrying the White Sox on offense during the recent stretch.
A
Lucas Giolito, Gregory Santos, and Keynan Middleton
Giolito has done exactly what the team needed him to do this season. If the team wanted to bounce back, he needed to pitch like he did from 2019-2021.
Also, if the team were to have a bad season, which is looking like the most probable outcome, The Sox hoped Giolito would have a good start to 2023 to raise his trade value.
He has done that and some. In a trade deadline market that seems to be lacking strong starting pitching options, Giolito has a 3.50 ERA and a SO/9 of 9.6 and could go for an extremely high price.
Considering the fact that Gregory Santos and Keynan Middleton combined to make $1.5 million and are the two most dependable arms out of the bullpen just goes to show you the incompetence of GM Rick Hahn.
Hahn has spent around $45 million on the Sox bullpen but the best two guys are bargain bin free agency signings that went under the radar.
These two guys would be the evidence Ethan Katz points to if he ever had to prove his contributions to the team. Santos has an ERA of 2.82 in a team-high 44.2 innings out of the pen. Middleton has a 3.19 ERA in 31 innings out of the pen with 2 saves.