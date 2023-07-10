White Sox News: A very interesting player is taken 15th overall
The Chicago White Sox had a very mediocre season in 2022. They were expected to follow up on a brilliant 2021 season that saw them win the AL Central Division in a landslide.
They were about as average as you can be which was proven by their 81-81 record. That led to them having the 15th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Obviously, the MLB Draft is different than other sports drafts in that it will be a really long time before these kids are Major League contributors at a high level (if ever).
It is always a risk. With the way things have gone for the Chicago White Sox lately, they could really use a win with this selection. When you are picking 15th, you can go for the riskier player even more than at the top of the draft. The highest ceiling should prevail with a pick like this.
The Chicago White Sox made the 15th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
With the 15th pick, the White Sox selected Jacob Gonzalez out of Ole Miss. He is a shortstop which makes it two shortstops in three years for the Sox as they selected Colson Montgomery in 2021.
This is a pick that is going to take a long time to figure out. Of course, any baseball draft selection can turn into a star or a bust. It will take a long time to figure out the long-term status of Gonzalez.
As far as offense, he is projected to have some contact with an ability to hit for power. He has the tools to develop these power skills but the White Sox have to give him the tools to do so. For obvious reasons, that is a tad bit worrisome.
On defense, as mentioned before, he is a shortstop but there are some questions about that going forward as well. He isn’t the fastest player around so you have to wonder if he eventually moves to a different position on the infield as usually a major league shortstop must be very fast.
Ole Miss has been an outstanding college baseball program in the past and now they are hoping that their latest first-round pick becomes a great major leaguer. The White Sox are hoping for the same.