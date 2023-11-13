3 agonizing free agent destinations Tim Anderson could choose that would haunt White Sox fans
The Chicago White Sox made the decision to let Tim Anderson go. He is going to be a free agent following the team not picking up his option for 2024.
This is obviously interesting news considering that they are trying to win again in 2024 (according to themselves). He won't be back but he will truly be missed by most. There were some good times throughout his White Sox tenure.
Now, Anderson is going to have the task of finding a new team to play for in 2024. There are going to be some options for him but he might have to make some adjustments.
Anderson is certainly not going to go to a team and just demand the spot as the leadoff hitter. If he earns it again, that won't be surprising but it won't be right away.
The Chicago White Sox are going to see Tim Anderson on another team.
He might also have to play some second base, DH, or even the outfield to be in the lineup as well. A lot of teams need help in those areas more than shortstop. If we are being honest, his defensive game at that position has taken steps back anyway.
It will be fun to see where Tim lands next as White Sox fans will surely be interested in seeing how he does with his new squad.
However, there are a few teams that would be tough to see him with. There are a few rivals that he can choose that would haunt White Sox fans. Hopefully, he doesn't choose one of these three:
1. Kansas City Royals
It would be tough to see Tim Anderson in a Kansas City Royals jersey.
One of the things that led to Tim Anderson's rise to stardom was the famous bat flip. That came against the Kansas City Royals early in the 2019 MLB season.
Seeing him leave the White Sox to go join that team would be painful to watch. Of all the teams he could choose, that one would be amongst the toughest to see.
The Royals are also not very good and might not be good for a long time so baseball fans won't be seeing Anderson in the playoffs any time soon. That is not ideal.
White Sox fans would also have to deal with seeing Anderson in the division. He'd be back playing against them a whole lot which is not what Chicago wants. Anderson very well may have a bounce back season with a new team and you know he'd torch the White Sox when he plays them.
If he went there, he'd have to be the second baseman full-time as Bobby Witt Jr. is going to be their shortstop for a very long time. Still, we have to hope this doesn't happen.
2. San Diego Padres
Seeing Tim Anderson on the San Diego Padres would be awful.
The San Diego Padres have put their best foot forward when it comes to winning over the years. It hasn't worked out all that well for them to date but you know they are still going to try and win again in 2024.
They have Xander Bogaerts playing shortstop and Manny Machado playing third base which is an amazing duo on the left side of the infield. Machado can also be the DH with Ha-Seong Kim in the mix as well.
These moves have pushed Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield and he was incredible in that role. With all of this, they could use an upgrade at second base. Tim Anderson might be someone that they target this off-season.
That would be smart for them but incredibly painful for White Sox fans. Of course, the White Sox traded Tatis Jr. to the Padres in exchange for James Shields and that was terrible. They also were beaten out for Manny Machado by the Padres.
Seeing Anderson join those guys there in sunny southern California would be painful in every way. Hopefully, he avoids going there.
3. New York Yankees
Tim Anderson joining the New York Yankees would be really hard to see.
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are not rivals but there have been times when it feels like it. They are the two American League teams that come from Chicago and New York which are two of the biggest markets in the sports.
Seeing Tim Anderson go there wouldn't be because of some rivalry though. It wouldn't even be because of anything that the Yankees did to the White Sox. It is simply because of the fact that they are the Yankees.
Lots of teams have seen their stars leave them for the bright lights of Yankee Stadium but this one would be a little bit different. New York adding Anderson would be them kind of buying low on a player which isn't what they usually do historically.
Gleybar Torres might be on his way out of there and Anthony Volpe might not be good enough. Both of those stories still have to play out but it wouldn't hurt for them to add a good veteran like Tim Anderson. It just makes sense.
It would just be tough to see him in pinstripes. This is the player that broke Yankee fan hearts when he hit the walk-off home run at the Field of Dreams. Now, playing for them would be wrong.
At the end of the day, it would be nice to see Anderson find success again but these three teams would be tough to see him with.