3 Braves prospects the White Sox should target in a Dylan Cease trade
The Chicago White Sox should be looking to trade for great young talent.
The Chicago White Sox might be a team looking for help with their future. After going 61-101 in what was supposed to be a contending year, there is a lot of work that needs to be done for this team back on track.
One thing that they might do is trade Dylan Cease. They almost traded Cease during the regular season but it never happened. Now, the rumors are swirling about what may happen with him now
In 2022, Cease was the runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award. He had a 2.20 ERA to go with his 14-8 record and 227 strikeouts in 184.0 innings pitched. It was a phenomenal year for him. In 2023, he had 214 strikeouts in 177.0 innings pitched which is great but his ERA of 4.53 and record of 7-9 was a major letdown based on his performance from the year before.
The Chicago White Sox may have to trade Dylan Cease this off-season
The White Sox were way worse as a team in 2023 which didn't help, but Cease came back down to earth for sure. Cease did have a strong end to the season as he gave up just five runs over his final four starts so there is still something elite in there. Given the expected return in a trade, It might be time for the White Sox to move him.
A team that makes a lot of sense for Cease right now is the Atlanta Braves. This is a franchise that has been elite for a few years but has struggled in the playoffs ever since winning the World Series in 2021. They could use a cost controlled pitcher like Cease right now.
The White Sox should not trade Cease unless they get a very good return for him. Here are some of the Braves prospects that Chicago should be targeting if a Cease trade were to come to pass.