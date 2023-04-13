3 changes we'd already make to the Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox are off to a really rough start. They are 5-8 through the first 11 games which is just not good enough. There are a lot of issues with this team that need to be addressed right now.
There are still a lot of injuries that the team is dealing with which is the biggest problem but there are still some changes that can be made to make this team better.
It is a roster loaded with talent but they need to be put in a better position to succeed in the long term.
These are the changes that we'd like to see new manager Pedro Grifol make as soon as he can before it is too late:
1. The use of Andrew Benintendi
Andrew Benintendi needs to not be in the middle of the batting order.
The Chicago White Sox gave Andrew Benintendi the richest contract in the history of the franchise. That is kind of pathetic but he has been a very good Major League Baseball player in his career and he deserved to be signed.
The problem is that he is not even close to a power hitter in this league so he has no business in the middle of the batting order. He should be in a part of the order in which he is expected to keep the line moving. He isn't often going to hit the big home run with multiple men on base.
Benintendi will get going if he is put in a better position to succeed on a much more regular basis. He shouldn't see third in the order ever again. First, second, sixth, seventh, eighth, or ninth is best for him.