3 former top prospects for the White Sox who have fallen from grace
The Chicago White Sox have dealt with a lot of prospects over the last handful of years. The rebuild was all about prospects and a lot of them became good players.
Although the team is failing right now and most of their top guys can't stay healthy for a long period of time, there is no doubt that the talent is there.
However, not every prospect made their way to the big leagues by the time they were supposed to make an impact.
There are a couple of them that haven't been what the team or its fans thought they'd be. These are the three players that have fallen from grace:
1. Yoelqui Cespedes
Yoelqui Cespedes has fallen down the prospect rankings a little bit.
Yoelqui Cespedes was supposed to be up with the Chicago White Sox by now. At one point, he was one of the top prospects in the entire organization.
Unfortunately, he hasn't panned out the way we would have thought up to this point. Instead of moving up, he has moved down in terms of the overall prospect rankings.
At 25 years of age, he is sitting in AA and is considered to be the number 12 prospect in the organization. There are plenty of outfielders ahead of him on the depth chart. The fact that he hasn't even hit AAA yet here in 2023 is a bit concerning.
We'll see if the plan of having him platoon the outfield in Major League Baseball ever happens but it doesn't seem like a sure thing anymore. It would be nice to see him rise up again.