3 changes we'd make to the 2023 Chicago White Sox before it's too late
DFA Hanser Alberto once he returns from the injured list.
After putting together an incredible performance in 2023 Spring Training, Hanser Alberto's selection to the 40-man roster came as a surprise to virtually nobody. Originally in camp as a non-roster invitee, his red-hot bat (.439 average with six RBI and seven runs scored in 16 games) earned him a spot on the Opening Day roster.
Now, Alberto finds himself on the injured list with a strained quad. He has had some occasional injury concerns over the course of his eight-year career and doesn't appear to be long for this club.
In the first eight games of his White Sox career, the 30-year-old utilityman has struggled mightily at the plate. In 19 at-bats, he has just four hits and has yet to draw a walk. He's never been one to reach base at an above-average clip, but he has a .211 average and an OPS+ of just 56 out of the gate.
If there's one thing the White Sox have a ton of on their current 40-man roster, it's positional versatility. To replace Alberto in the lineup, the club has options such as Elvis Andrus, Romy Gonzalez, Lenyn Sosa, Bryan Ramos, and José Rodriguez.
This leaves them with no shortage of flexible infield options, so the best course of action may be to just cut bait once Alberto returns from the injured list.