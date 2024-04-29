3 Chicago White Sox players that deserve more playing time
The Chicago White Sox are a terrible team but they need to start rewarding certain players.
There are a lot of bad things going on with the Chicago White Sox right now. They are the worst team in the league.
They just swept the Tampa Bay Rays but that ended a seven-game winning streak. It was also the first time that the White Sox won back-to-back games this season.
They went from being 3-22 to 6-22. Throw the parade! This is a bad team and it is going to get much worse before it gets better again.
A few players on this team deserve to be rewarded for the way that they've played despite being on a truly bad team with no direction. These are the three that certainly deserve more playing time:
Korey Lee is a player that deserve more playing time going forward
Korey Lee was acquired by the Chicago White Sox in a trade last season. Right now, he looks like one of the prospects that is panning out for them.
So far this season, he is slashing .255/.300/.426 with an OPS of .726. This is a pretty good line for a catcher in his first MLB season.
Lee is in a catching platoon with Martin Maldanado. Maldanado has been known for being a wizard behind the plate from a defensive point of view. He also has always had a very below-average bat.
That would be all fine and dandy if the rest of the White Sox lineup could hit around him. When he was on the Houston Astros, there was plenty of offense around him to make playing him just for his catching prowess worth it.
With the White Sox, they need offense. Korey Lee is someone that provides that better so he should be the catcher on an everyday basis.