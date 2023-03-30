3 Chicago White Sox players most likely to have a breakout season
2022 was a disaster for the Chicago White Sox. They had a bad manager, a lot of injuries, and no real identity as a team.
Here we are in 2023 and it is time for this team to bounce back. There are a lot of players on this team looking to have big years.
For this team to bounce back the way that we know that they can, they will need some of the players to step up.
That includes some of the young guys breaking out and showing the world why it is so many people love their potential. These are the three White Sox players most likely to have a breakout season:
The White Sox need these guys to have outstanding years in 2023.
1. Michael Kopech
Michael Kopech is a brilliant pitcher. He has an amazing stuff that will be very useful in Major League Baseball. So far in his career, he has had a few ups and downs.
Mostly because of injury, he hasn't reached his full potential yet. He has shown flashes of dominance but has never stuck it out for an entire season as a starter. Now is his time to do so. If he reaches his max potential, a Cy Young nomination is within reach.
2. Oscar Colas
Oscar Colas made the Chicago White Sox. There was a heartwarming video of him and his reaction to making the team making its rounds on Wednesday. The truth is, it is very exciting to have him on the team.
Of course, he will be a rookie trying to make adjustments to the big-league level. Still, he has the potential to break out right away. If he does become one of those "Rookie of the Year" type guys, this team will win some more games in 2023.
3. Andrew Vaughn
We have seen flashes of brilliance from Andrew Vaughn. He is so good at hitting but he hasn't reached his potential yet.
This could be a guy that hits 30 home runs a season with regularity. He had a career-high 17 in 2022 which is nice for a second-year player but a number like that should never lead an offense. Clearly, they need him to take a big step in year three.
Now that Vaughn is playing his natural position of first base, he can focus more on hitting which should help his game. Hopefully, that narrative proves to be true.