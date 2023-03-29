Chicago White Sox trim roster, release nine players from the organization
As 2023 Spring Training comes to an end for the Chicago White Sox, players are beginning to be sent down from big league camp to the minor leagues.
This huge amount of incoming players to the organization's lower levels means that some of the younger players who have failed to perform will be cut loose.
Per Minor League Baseball's transaction logs, the White Sox are letting nine players go from the organization, some who are veterans and some whose professional careers are only just beginning.
Pitchers: Mike Morin (R), Bryan Shaw (R), Cooper Bradford (R), Bo Plagge (R), Karan Patel (R), Kaleb Roper (R), Ty Madrigal (L)
Infield: JJ Muno
Outfield: Benyamín Bailey
Morin and Shaw are the only two players on the list with big-league experience. Morin, 31, is a seven-year veteran at the major league level and has struggled to find consistent playing time since he made 52 appearances in 2019.
Shaw, 35, impressed in camp but will head to the open market, where he presumably will not stay very long before latching on to a new club.
Bradford, 24, spent last year in High-A with the Winston-Salem Dash and actually performed well in 37 appearances.
He posted a 3.84 ERA across 58.2 innings of work, striking out 10 batters per nine innings along the way. His numbers make his release a head-scratcher, but he should also have no trouble finding a new organization.
Plagge, 24, made it into 25 games last year in A-ball but got lit up in 57 innings of work. While he struck out just under 10 batters per nine innings and only allowed four home runs all year, he had significant trouble keeping the bases empty and walked 39 batters on the season.
Patel, 26, had been in the organization since 2019 but has struggled to get going through the first 73 appearances of his career. He, like most others on this list, struck out a ton of batters but couldn't limit runs to save his life and will now head to free agency with a career ERA near 5.00.
Roper, 27, has managed to post a 6.70 ERA in 184 minor league innings, allowing 137 runs on 35 home runs in 64 games. He has yet to find any real consistent successes in the early goings of his career.
Madrigal, 26, is former White Sox infielder Nick Madrigal's brother. He has a 5.57 ERA in 106+ innings in the low minor leagues and has primarily struggled with walks, as he's walked just under six batters per nine innings.
Muno, 29, is a speedy utilityman who has no bat to speak of. He has a .236 average in 312 minor league games with just 15 home runs and 120 RBI.
He has, however, stolen 68 bases in that time and has played all over the infield and in the outfield corners. Notably, he made 10 relief pitching appearances in Double-A, although he had an ERA of 9.35 in 8.2 innings of work.
Finally, there's Bailey, the youngest of the group at 21 years old. The native of Panama may be young, but he just wrapped up his third year in the White Sox organization.
He has struggled with striking out too much and hadn't made up for that with any showings of above-average power or speed, which likely led to the Sox feeling comfortable letting him walk.