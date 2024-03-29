3 Chicago White Sox players who will surprise this season
Andrew Benintendi, Paul DeJong, and Gavin Sheets could have surprisingly good seasons.
Gavin Sheets
Making the roster was one thing for Gavin Sheets. Holding onto his spot is another. Still, Sheets was not only good enough to make the roster, but he will be even better than some predict.
He is likely going to surprise a lot of folks this year with the way he plays. He’ll do it in a positive way. Some predict that Sheets could rival Luis Robert Jr. for the lead in home runs on the team before it’s all said and done.
Now wouldn’t that be something?
Sheets is maturing and growing and should be able to improve on a lot of what he could do last season. If he gets started on the right foot, one will suspect Sheets could have a big season numbers-wise and could end up surprising a lot of people. It would be nice for him to finally have his due.
Some other players that could surprise us this year include Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez. If they end up surprising us, in a positive manner, the Sox will likely be having a much better season than anyone predicted.