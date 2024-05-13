3 Chicago White Sox players who have stepped up recently
Don't look now, but the Chicago White Sox have been hot of late. The team has an impressive 6-4 record over the last 10 games, which is is the second-best mark among all AL Central teams. Don't get me wrong, the Sox are still in a massive hole, but it's good to see some improvement and fight out of this team.
In this 10-game stretch, the Sox won two out of three games against the Cardinals, one out of three against the Tampa Bay Rays, and three games against the Cleveland Guardians. The offense has shown a pulse, with the team scoring five or more runs in four of those games. The pitching has stepped up as well, with the team allowing five or more runs just four times.
Is this just a blip, or has the team finally found some momentum to build on? That remains to be seen, but let's identiy the players most responsible for the stretch.
Paul DeJong
Paul DeJong has been on fire of late. Over the last seven days, DeJong has three homers, five RBI, and one stolen base. The veteran has a slash line of .364/.391/.773 over the last six games.
DeJong has been the most consistent hitter over this 10-game stretch and is the only player on the team to have more than one homer during that time. The veteran is still striking out too much and not walking enough, but his pop has been a welcome addition to this lineup.
The infielder has been averagine one homer for every seven at-bats. While that clip is unsustainable, it's nice to see that the team has a reliable power option. DeJong's fielding has been slightly down this season compared to his career average, but he's making up for it with a livelier bat.