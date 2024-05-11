Maybe the Chicago White Sox turn out to be fun bad
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox might not be historically bad after all.
They are still not good, but hopefully, they can be fun bad. You know a team that can be competitive and entertaining, but sometimes the lack of talent comes through and it is not enough to make the postseason.
The Sox are at the early stages of "Rebuild 2.0" so having a quick turnaround went out the moment Chris Getz said he did not like this team. The moves he made were intended to upgrade the defense and the clubhouse chemistry. It looks like he accomplished getting rid of the toxic clubhouse culture. The defense remains a work in progress.
So the goal should still be to avoid 100 losses instead of aiming for a third-place finish.
The Sox were off to a historically awful start with a 3-22 record through the first 25 games. No White Sox team ever got off to that terrible of a start. The franchise has been around since 1900.
The Sox have gone 8-6 since then. They have started another small win streak after they defeated the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 last night at Guaranteed Rate Field. That matches the three-game win streak the White Sox established a couple weeks back when they surprisingly swept the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Sox were entertaining last night.
Garrett Crochet was an absolute stud on the mound with six scoreless innings and a career-high 11 strikeouts.
His ERA is back under five and he is second in the league with 64 K's on the season.
Paul DeJong keeps crushing home runs. He blasted a solo shot and homered in three of his past four games. Korey Lee also went yard. With every game he plays, it becomes clearer every day that Martin Maldonado be designated for assignment.
Andrew Vaughn finally hit his first home run of the season last night.
Winning more often would be nice, but if the Sox can play like they did last night even in defeat, then at least they can be fun to watch. Remember, there is no payoff for the White Sox to be historically bad since they are not eligible for the MLB Draft Lottery next year.
There is no light at the end of the tunnel in that situation. So if the season is going to be bad, at least be fun bad so it is worth watching.