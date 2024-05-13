3 Chicago White Sox players who have stepped up recently
Tommy Pham
Tommy Pham has been a revelation for the White Sox. The veteran outfielder signed with the White Sox in April and was quickly added to the big league roster after tearing it up in Triple-A. Pham has been particularly hot over the last week, sporting a .350/.381/..550 slash line.
During this stretch, Pham has one homer, five RBIs, and one stolen base. The veteran has been another reliable bat next to DeJong and has gotten the team out of several slumps.
Pham and DeJong have both been low-risk, high-reward players for the team, and there's no telling what the offense would look like without the duo. Since being called up in April, Pham has a slash line of .309/.345/.473.
Korey Lee is another player who has been on fire with the bat, but he's only had 11 at-bats. Getting Lee more playing time, along with DeJong and Pham staying hot could make this team bearable to watch after all.