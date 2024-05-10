Maybe the Chicago White Sox will not be historically bad this season after all
By Todd Welter
It took 38 games, but the Chicago White Sox finally reached double-digit wins on the season. The Sox opened a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians as they picked up a 3-2 victory last night.
Heck, the Sox are no longer dead-last in Major League Baseball. The Colorado Rockies are the only team left in baseball with a single-digit victory total.
The Sox have 10 wins which also means they officially have more victories than getting shut out on the season (nine times so far).
The start to the season has been rough, but at least we can stop saying the Sox are setting new franchise lows to begin a season. They have matched the 2018 team that got off to a 10-28 start.
Maybe adding Tommy Pham was all the Sox needed as the club is 7-5 when he is in the lineup this season. At least there might be some hope that this team's future is in good hands after having none at the end of April.
Rookie third baseman Bryan Ramos has been raking since his debut. He had his second straight multi-hit game in last night's victory. He is certainly earning consideration to stay in the big leagues after Danny Mendick returns from the 10-day IL.
Garrett Crochet is back to looking like a stud on the mound. Erick Fedde continues to hopefully increase his trade value after every start. Suddenly, Chris Flexen looks like a starting pitcher who can be packaged along with Fedde to get an even better return.
Still before this recent stretch of decent play, the White Sox were looking to be on a pace to be historically bad.
Like 1962 New York Mets' terrible, the 1988 Baltimore Orioles' bad, the 2003 Detroit Tigers' awfulness, and last year's 2023 Oakland Athletics' season of misery.
While it would be nice to embrace being embarrassingly awful, the White Sox will not be getting the No. 1 overall pick. Heck, they will not even be able to pick in the top nine for their losing efforts. That is one reason to question embracing the suck not being worth it.