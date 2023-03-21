3 Chicago White Sox prospects turning heads in spring training
Sitting at a 9-9 record in 2023 Spring Training, the Chicago White Sox are at .500, exactly where they finished last season when they went 81-81 and finished second in the AL Central.
While many non-roster players like Hanser Alberto and Erik González have come seemingly out of nowhere to dominate spring games, there are also some of the organization's top prospects impressing early on.
Let's look at 3 White Sox prospects who have been turning heads:
1. Franklin German
German, 25, is already in his third different organization after ranking as a fairly decent prospect in recent years. He was traded to the White Sox in February for minor leaguer Theo Denlinger and is listed as the team's No. 27 prospect according to MLB.com's latest rankings.
The intriguing righty made his big league debut last year for the Red Sox, making a total of five appearances, and surrendering eight earned runs in four innings pitched which is good for an ERA of 18.00.
So far in spring for his new club, he has looked much stronger. The Queens, New York native has made six appearances (one start) and has been one of the Sox's best strikeout pitchers so far (nine K's in 8.1 innings).
While his 4.32 ERA doesn't warrant much confidence, he has impressed with his composure on the mound and could conceivably see some time in the big leagues at some point in 2023.
2. Oscar Colas
Colás, the No. 2 prospect in the White Sox system, has looked as advertised in spring so far. Coming off of a season in which he hit 24 doubles and 23 home runs with 79 RBI and a .314 batting average, he is now 13-for-49 in spring with three home runs and a .265 average.
The 24-year-old has light-tower-power and is widely expected to break camp with the big league club. As a matter of fact, FanGraphs' Roster Resource currently has him penciled in as the team's starting right fielder once the season rolls around.
3. Bryan Ramos
Ramos, 21, isn't quite as close as Colás is to the majors but he has also displayed some serious pop in the minors. Last year, he made 120 appearances split between two levels and hit 22 home runs with 86 runs batted in and a .266 batting average.
The No. 3 prospect in the White Sox system is a third baseman by trade who picked up some second base last year as well in an effort to expand his positional versatility. This flexibility with the massive power he's shown will expedite his journey to the majors.
So far in spring, Ramos is 10-for-19 with a home run and five RBI, drawing two walks and striking out only three times. His .368 average is one of the highest in camp as well and his maturity is said to have seriously impressed White Sox brass so far.