3 Chicago White Sox prospects who should debut sooner than later
Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that the Chicago White Sox do not have much to play for in 2024. The team is 26 games behind in the AL Central and has the worst record in baseball by seven games. Suffice it to say, the team needs to give their young prospects a chance to play sooner than later.
There are a few prospects who are still a ways off from contributing in the bigs. For example, No. 2 prospect Noah Schultz doesn't figure to debut until 2026. Jacob Gonzalez and Samuel Zavala should contribute next season. However, there are a few important prospects who should debut soon.
Drew Thorpe was already called up to make his MLB debut on Tuesday night. After Thorpe, it may not be much longer before we see some more debuts. Today, let's identify the three prospects who should debut and play a part in the second half of the team's season.
Jairo Iriarte, RHP
The White Sox traded away ace Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres before the season began. In return, the Sox got the aforementioned Thorpe, Zavala, Steven Wilson, and Jairo Iriarte. The early returns on Iriarte are impressive, as the pitcher has held his own with Double-A Birmingham.
Iriarte has accumulated a 3.97 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with the Barons. Perhaps most impressive, the pitcher has 71 strikeouts to just 28 walks. Iriarte's best pitches are a plus fastball that touches 100 MPH and a slider that paints the corners. The 22-year-old rocketed up the Padres' system after signing for just $75,000 back in 2018.
If the young flamethrower continues to impress in Double-A, don't be surprised to see a call up soon. Iriarte is already on the 40-man, so the team could easily bring him up after the trade deadline.