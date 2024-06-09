3 Chicago White Sox trade packages with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Luis Robert Jr.
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in the league. They are currently going through one of the worst seasons in MLB history through the first few months of a season.
Now, MLB insider Jon Heyman is reporting that the White Sox are listening to offers on their superstar center fielder Luis Robert Jr. For a player this good, he should land the White Sox a lot of talent.
He has been injured a fair amount of his MLB career but he is one of the best when healthy. A team like the Los Angeles Dodgers would love to add another big-time star like this.
LA spends a lot of money on multiple other superstars and Robert Jr. would fit right in. He’d be able to jump into that lineup and play centerfield every day.
Although the Dodgers have been a very good team with all of their talent, they have looked beatable at times. If they added a healthy Robert to a lineup that already features Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman amongst others, they might be unstoppable.
Although you’ve seen some greatness from Robert with the White Sox, playing on a super team like that might make him even better. One of these three trades may work or at least be a good baseline:
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to give up a lot for Luis Robert Jr.
To White Sox: Dalton Rushing, Kyle Hurt
To Dodgers: Luis Robert Jr.
The Chicago White Sox are going to make Luis Robert Jr. an expensive trade piece. He is an elite player that has some control left on his deal.
Any team that would be getting him would be landing a star. For the Dodgers, they'd have to pay up if they wanted to boost their World Series chances even more.
Dalton Rushing is Los Angeles's number one prospect. He is listed as both a catcher and a first baseman but we don't know for sure which he'll play the most at the pro level.
Kyle Hurt is a right-handed pitcher who currently rankes fifth in their organization. The White Sox would love to add another great pitching prospect like that as he may become a star in the league.