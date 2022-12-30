3 DFA's the Chicago White Sox can make to better the team
The Chicago White Sox are in danger of having a repeat of 2022 if they don't make a few more changes.
Their roster has been improved a little bit but there is still room for improvement. There are a few players out there to bring in that can help them become a winning team again.
In addition to bringing in different players to help them win, there are a few players that they can get rid of in order to make the team better. Addition by subtraction is a real thing.
There are a few players on this White Sox team that they should consider getting rid of as fast as they can. These are the three players that they should DFA right now:
The Chicago White Sox can become a better team through some DFA's.
1. Leury Garcia
Leury Garcia would have gotten a minor league spring training invite somewhere if the Chicago White Sox didn't give him a multi-year extension after the 2021 season. Now, the longest-tenured player on the team is still there and he doesn't do much to help them win.
If they DFA him, it will ensure that they can't play him too much as they did in 2022. If he is a bench utility piece that would be one thing but nobody should trust them to be smart in that regard.
2. Jake Diekman
The Chicago White Sox traded for Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox last season and it was a terrible idea. He came in and was really bad for them. Having him in thier bullpen next season is a bad idea that they are probably going to go through with.
If they DFA him now, they won't have to worry about him undoing anything that the rest of the team did well before his arrival into the game. It was a mistake to trade for him and it would be an even bigger mistake to keep him.
3. Joe Kelly
Speaking of bullpen arms that the Chicago White Sox should DFA, look no further than Joe Kelly. He has had an amazing career but he didn't have it with the Sox in 2022 after signing a contract and dealing with injuries.
He has hurt them more than he has helped them. Unless he has somehow already shown him that a bounce-back season is imminent, they should cut ties with him now.