White Sox News: Segura has an MLB home, Mancini close to signing, and more
The Chicago White Sox are clearly going with Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa for their platoon at second base in 2023.
Those options are better than Leury Garcia but they aren't better than some of the external options that were available.
Jean Segura was a great player for the White Sox to consider for that job. He is fresh off a trip to the World Series and is hungry to get back there.
Instead, they didn't even think about it and now he is headed to the Miami Marlins. Cross that option off the list unless they decide to make a trade for him before the MLB Trade Deadline.
You never know if this makes someone like Jazz Chisholm Jr. available but we know the White Sox probably wouldn't make a splash like that anytime soon either. Hopefully, this internal options plan works in their favor.
The Chicago White Sox and MLB are still very much active right now.
Trey Mancini is close to signing
Trey Mancini is one of the MLB's good guys. He was beloved by his Baltimore Orioles team and fans before being traded away in 2022. He was eventually sent to the Houston Astros who ended up winning the World Series. It was a great story for him but now he is a free agent again.
There have been plenty of teams interested in his service for 2023 including the Chicago Cubs. He would make perfect sense for them right now as they could really use a proven veteran to play first base. We know that the Houston Astros don't need him anymore as they signed Jose Abreu.
It does sound like he is close to signing through all the rumors and the Washington Nationals might be the front-runner. That would be an interesting choice for him as they aren't going anywhere but they could trade him to a contender at the deadline for assets if all goes well.
Nothing is done but you can expect Mancini to be signed sooner rather than later at this point. That will certainly help another team in this league.
Other MLB News:
You guessed it, Carlos Correa still hasn't signed officially with the New York Mets yet. They are working through some issues with his physical. Last time this happened, another team swooped in and signed him so it will be interesting to see what the rich Mets end up doing.
Outside of Correa, most of the huge names are off the board right now but every team in the league is still looking to fill in some gaps before we get to spring training. We can only hope that the White Sox do one or two more things to better their chances.