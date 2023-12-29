3 difficult decisions the White Sox will need to make this offseason
Here are three difficult decisions the Chicago White Sox will face during the offseason.
To keep or not to keep Pedro Grifol
Folks, there is still time for the White Sox to let Pedro Grifol walk and bring in another manager. But it’s more likely they will retain Grifol for another season and see what he can do. Will he be able to resurrect this team and turn them into a winner or will he fail and end up on the chopping block at the end of the 2024 season anyway? Some out there believe, including this writer, that Grifol doesn’t have what it takes to become an effective Major League Baseball manager.
So, where is the difficult decision in all of this? Well, general manager Chris Getz must decide if he wants to go through 2024 with Grifol as the team’s leader or not. Yes, we might be almost into January and maybe making a managerial decision isn’t in the cards right now but still, Getz might have someone in mind or will want to take the team in another direction that doesn’t include Grifol. I think that the White Sox battle with this decision each day until they realize that Grifol is not the right manager.
I suspect that he will remain for the offseason and into and through spring training. Whether he makes it through the 2024 season or not, that will remain to be seen.