3 difficult roster decisions the White Sox must make before the end of June
The Chicago White Sox are a very bad baseball team that shows flashes of brilliance from time to time. They have a lot of talent that they don't get the most out of.
As of right now, they are not completely buried in the American League Central Division because they are so bad. However, they are buried in the Wild Card standings because they are such a bad team.
Before the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline approaches at the end of July, the White Sox have some decisions to make.
They might even want to do it before July arrives at all. If they go that route, these three decisions need to be made the most before the month of June is over:
1. Lucas Giolito
The Chicago White Sox should decide what to do with Lucas Giolito.
The Chicago White Sox are a team that could be sellers at the deadline. One of their most attractive pieces right now is Lucas Giolito.
This is a pitcher that was a top-ten American League starter in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He was terrible (by his standards) in 2022 but 2023 has been all about him showing that last year was a one-off bad year.
He has done that all year long. He has a case as the ace of the staff right now as he has been even better than Dylan Cease up to this point.
He'd make a great number three starter on an elite team because he is good enough to be a number one starter at times.
The White Sox have to decide if the return for Giolito would be worth it or if they would be better off keeping him in the long term. Getting that decided soon would be nice.