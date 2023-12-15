3 Dodgers prospects for the White Sox go for in a Dylan Cease trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox could make a good Dylan Cease trade.
The Chicago White Sox have had a lot of rumors surrounding them and Dylan Cease this off-season. One of the teams mentioned when it comes to trading for Cease has been the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Of course, since then, the Dodgers have been the most talked about Major League Baseball team. They promised Shohei Ohtani 700 million dollars and he is coming to their stacked team.
They are also in plenty of other trade discussions as well. This Dodgers team is going to be super elite in 2024 and should be incredible to watch.
If they wanted to get Dylan Cease, it would be an incredibly smart move for them. He is team-friendly because he is cheap, good, and has some extra time of control.
The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in Major League Baseball which means they have plenty of prospects to spare. The White Sox should be looking at these three the most if they are thinking about sending Dylan Cease their way:
Dalton Rushing would be a perfect Chicago White Sox prospect right now
Dalton Rushing is the number one prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. He is also the number 43 prospect in all of baseball.
He is a catcher who can also play some first base. If the White Sox added him to their group, it would be interesting to see what route they go with him in terms of his position.
They have Edgar Quero and Korey Lee as catching prospects but you could never have too many. They need somebody to play well in the long term.
They also have a ton of other first basemen around which has never been a big problem for them. However, a player who can hit like he can with the presence that he has doesn't come around often.
Rushing's best tool is his power which currently has a 55 grade but he can do all of the little things well too. He draws out counts, takes walks, sprays to all fields, and can drive the ball for contact. He will hit home runs in bunches but that isn't what he's all about.
In 2023 playing A+ ball, he slashed .228/.404/.452 for an OPS of .856. In 18 games played, he hit 15 home runs, had 53 RBIs, 55 runs scored, and 72 walks. There is a lot of development left to go for this 22 year old but he is talented and it shows.