White Sox News: Lucas Giolito had a good outing despite the loss
The Chicago White Sox lost to the Minnesota Twins 3-1 Wednesday afternoon. It was a pitching duel that went Sonny Gray and the Twins' bullpen's way, giving Giolito his first loss of the 2023 major league season.
Despite the loss, it was hands down the best Lucas Giolito has looked in his three stars thus far. He was decent in Houston, horrific in Pittsburg, and magnificent on Wednesday in Minnesota.
Giolito got up to as high as 96 miles per hour on his fastball today and showed excellent command with his change-up/slider. He left Twins hitters off balance throughout all six of his innings pitched and if it weren't for Gavin Sheets, that earned run wouldn't be on his stat line.
Sheets misplayed a pop fly, resulting in him crisscrossing over himself, then falling to the ground, allowing catcher Ryan Jeffers on-base with a so-called "triple".
The Chicago White Sox need a lot from Lucas Giolito in 2023.
Sheets was asked about the play by the press after the game and here's what he had to say:
Sheets obviously felt terrible for Giolito, especially considering the scoresheet gave him an earned run. It was a play that needed to be made regardless of any standards.
Sheets isn't a true outfielder but the ball still needs to be caught. It's a nonnegotiable play that needs to be made every single time it occurs.
Skipper Pedro Grifol is also to blame. While Sheets should have caught the ball, he still needs to be a true outfielder and he never will be.
Pedro Grifol knows that. Therefore, there should be no reason for him to put him out in the right field position ever again. Hopefully, Grifol learns from his common sense mistake on the lineup card Wednesday afternoon.
Giolito's efforts weren't enough to get the White Sox in the win column but if you're a Giolito fan, you have to be impressed with how well he bounced back. Giolito has an arm that needs to be consistent for the club. If he does, wins will follow.
Lucas Giolito's next scheduled start is against the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field. It will be Giolito's first home outing of the 2023 season.