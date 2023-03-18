3 former White Sox players we'll be glad are gone and 2 we'll wish stayed
The Chicago White Sox are going to be a decent team in 2023 but can they be better than decent? There were times they were decent in 2022 but they ended the season with a very mediocre 81-81 record.
Now, they are trying to bounce back from all of that. There is a lot of turnover in the roster including the manager.
Pedro Grifol was hired to replace Tony La Russa who didn't do all that good of a job in his second tenure with the organization.
Players on the current roster are going to need to be better. We need to see guys like Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada, and Tim Anderson be healthier and more productive.
A lot of Chicago White Sox players need to step up in a big way in 2023.
It is also important to have guys take big steps. Andrew Vaughn, Oscar Colas, and Michael Kopech are under that umbrella as well.
There are new faces on the roster that need to be good as well. Guys like Andrew Benintendi and Mike Clevinger need to step up to help this team.
The starting pitching needs to be better as well. Everyone has confidence in Dylan Cease but Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech, and Lucas Giolito have some questions to answer with their play as well.
They will try to bounce back with the team that they have assembled for the year. With that, there are three players that we will be happy that moved on and two players that we are going to miss. It should make for an interesting storyline this year based on how their current guys play: