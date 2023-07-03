3 free agent starting pitchers the White Sox could add to bolster their depth
On July 2nd, the White Sox sent Michael Kopech to the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation. The Sox boast an already battered pitching rotation.
Long reliever Tanner Banks already fills one of the starting spots due to Mike Clevinger’s biceps injury and with Kopech hurt, another starting pitching vacancy has opened.
The White Sox farm system currently ranks 26th according to MLB.com. With no deserving MLB-ready pitchers in their farm system, the White Sox may have to look beyond their 40-man roster to stay in the race for the deficient AL Central crown.
These are three options the White Sox could look to sign to fortify their pitching rotation:
If the Chicago White Sox wanted to add depth, there are options at SP.
1. Michael Pineda
An AL central foe for the last few years, Pineda is without a home. Previously, he pitched for Detroit last year and with the Twins from 2019-2021. He had a year to forget in 2022, having held a 5.79 era and averaging less than 5 innings a start.
However, in his stint with the Twins, he possessed a 3.80 era with a record of 22-13. Adding someone in the short term who has a lot of experience facing the AL Central could benefit the Sox during these crucial weeks leading up to the All-star break.
2. Chris Archer
Another former AL Central opponent, Chris Archer could be a bargain bin free agency signing to help boost the starting rotation.
He didn’t have the best season with the Twins last year, posting a 4.56 ERA and an unimpressive 2-8 record. However, he is a former 2-time all-star and Ethan Katz has shown he could turn around a veteran's career.
3. Madison Bumgarner
Ever since Bumgarner left the San Francisco Giants after the 2019 season, it has been a rocky road for the former 4-time all-star.
A once perennial Cy Young candidate, Bumgarner has posted a 15-32 record with a 5.23 ERA since he joined the Arizona Diamond Backs. Furthermore, he was cut earlier this season after having a 10.26 ERA in 4 starts.
Bumgarner may not have the same stuff as years past but it is undeniable he does pitch with a ferocious attitude, something the team seems to be lacking this year.
The Sox also have not had many lefty starting pitchers since the release of Dallas Keuchel but with not a lot of options, maybe Bumgarner could revitalize his career with the Southsiders.