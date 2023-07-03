White Sox News: Colas finally called back up, Kopech is injured, and more
The Chicago White Sox won a Sunday afternoon game against the worst team in baseball by one run. It was not the kind of win to be too proud of.
They truly proved how awful this weekend by losing a series to those Oakland A's as they lost the first two games before that Sunday win that avoided the sweep.
We know that this team is bad but not showing up against the A's is absolutely unacceptable. They should be ashamed of their effort for this season.
The front office has no clue what they are doing, the new manager is horrible, and most of the players are just so out of it.
The Chicago White Sox are not having a very good season at all.
There are, however, plenty of storylines that will keep fans interested in the team.
Luis Robert is an All-Star
Luis Robert Jr. is second in the American League in home runs in addition to becoming a top-ten all-around player. If it weren't for Shohei Ohtani, he might be one of the frontrunners for American League MVP.
On Sunday night, he was named to be an American League All-Star for his efforts. This is a well-deserved honor for the best player on the team.
Michael Kopech is injured + other roster moves
Before the game on Sunday, the White Sox announced that they are placing Michael Kopech on the 15-Day Injured List with right shoulder inflammation.
Now, because Clevinger is also injured, they are down to three healthy starting pitchers. Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, and Dylan Cease are the only ones standing.
Kopech is having an up-and-down year. He looks like a Cy Young candidate one day and a guy that can't get through four innings the next.
Hopefully, he gets back to being healthy after this stint on the IL. The White Sox purchased the contract of Bryan Shaw from AAA Charlotte to take Kopech's spot on the roster.
They also transferred Romy Gonzalez to the 60-Day Injured List as he deals with right shoulder inflammation as well.
Oscar Colas is being called up
The Chicago White Sox are finally calling up Oscar Colas again. He started the season with the team but didn't hit the ground running.
In typical White Sox fashion, they sent him right down in favor of players much worse instead of letting Colas learn the way.
Well, he was great in AAA so now it is time to see what he can do in his second MLB stint.
Series vs Toronto
The Chicago White Sox haven't been home in a while but they are finally going to be back. They are returning from the west coast to take on the Toronto Blue Jays at home.
The Blue Jays are better than the White Sox but most teams are. Toronto has a dangerous offense that might make the White Sox look really bad. We'll see how that goes.
If the Sox wanted to win the series, they'd need to muster up enough offense but they'd also need their pitchers to come up huge. We'll see what happens.