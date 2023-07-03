3 hard truths that Chicago White Sox fans must face
We are a little more than halfway through the 2023 baseball season and the Chicago White Sox sit at an abysmal 36-49, good for 4th place in the mediocre AL Central.
When the season first started, many fans were excited and filled with optimism after a coaching overhaul.
It seemed like a new culture was starting to take shape after the hiring of Pedro Grifol but in pure White Sox fashion, they leave the fans demanding more.
Now 13 games under .500 with a tough schedule ahead, it is time White Sox fans faced 3 uncomfortable truths.
The Chicago White Sox have to face some hard truths this season.
1. Yoan Moncada is a bust.
Entering his age 28 season, many Sox fans were hoping that he would channel that 2021 magic and display the flashes of power and patience from that year’s Sox playoff run.
However, that is not the case. Moncada is on the IL for the second time this season with a sore back and no time frame for his return.
In just 38 games this season, Moncada has been sub-par, slashing a .232/.279/.370. In his last 6 years of full MLB experience, only 2 of them (2019 and 2021) have been noteworthy.
The once #1 prospect in all of baseball has a career .252 batting average and .332 on-base percentage. White Sox fans need to acknowledge that a player who does not get on base or drive in runs should not be a part of the long-term plans of the team.
2. Dylan Cease's most important role on the team is as a trade asset.
Dylan Cease has been the White Sox’s best pitcher for the past two seasons. He finished second for the AL Cy Young award last season and the hype was other-worldly. However, like most of the team, Dylan Cease is regressing this season.
Cease currently carries a 4.10 ERA and currently averages about 5 1/3rd innings pitched per start this season.
Cease is 27 and could be a blockbuster addition for a team trying to make a run at the World Series this year. This may be an overreaction but the Sox are nowhere near contending and will most likely be sellers at the deadline.
Maximizing Cease’s value this season may be in the team’s best interest as last year is still fresh in the minds of contenders. It is a harsh truth but one fans must acknowledge as the team is facing yet another rebuild.
3. It was a fun ride, but Tim Anderson needs to go.
This one may hurt White Sox fans the most. Why does the team need to trade the franchise player and 2-time all-star? Simple, because he’s 30 years old and is 1 more club option remaining before he demands a large extension.
Tim Anderson has been stellar for the White Sox and he is beloved by the fans. However, there have been warning signs in the last couple of seasons that should make fans worried about signing Anderson to a possible large extension.
To start, he has not been healthy for the past year and a half. In 2022, Anderson only played 79 games, and this year he has already missed 23 games.
Fans are also attributing his poor play to the idea that he is not fully healthy. This may go hand in hand but his power has disappeared entirely.
Anderson is currently without a home run this season and his last one was on 7/15/2022, almost a whole year ago.
Along with his at-best-average defensive abilities, his decline in power, and frequent injuries the last couple of seasons, there are immense concerns about whether it would be smart to give him a $100 million dollar extension.