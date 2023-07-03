Luis Robert Jr. is perfect for the American League All-Stars
The Chicago White Sox are not having a good year as a team. That is caused by most of the players not living up to the hype that surrounded them for all these years.
One player, however, has been even better than expected this year. Luis Robert Jr. has been sensational over the course of the year.
April was a little bit rough for him and there were some effort questions but he has turned it around in the biggest way.
As a result, he is receiving a big honor. One week after being the American League Player of the Week, he has been named to the All-Star Game.
The Chicago White Sox are sending Luis Robert Jr. to the All-Star Game.
Representing the White Sox as an American League All-Star is one of the biggest MLB honors that Robert has received in his career so far. He should be very proud.
Right now, Robert has a slash line of .276/.337/.575 for an OPS of .912. That OPS is good for tenth in Major League Baseball. He is second in the American League in home runs as well so the long ball has been a big part of his game as well.
According to many different variations of WAR, Robert is one of the best players in the entire league. It is honestly unfortunate that he isn't a starter for the American League.
You'd think that if the White Sox weren't a disaster of a team right now, Robert would have at least had a chance to be voted in.
Unfortunately, that isn't the case. He will certainly find his way into the game though and that should be exciting to see.
If White Sox fans aren't able to enjoy wins, they should at least be able to enjoy Luis Robert Jr.'s season for what it is.
If this production keeps up that got him into the All-Star Game, he could be in MVP conversations by the end of the year.
The only American League player that has more home runs than Robert also has a very good ERA and is on pace for 200-plus strikeouts so actually winning the MVP is a stretch but Robert should still be in the talks.
For now, we will enjoy him making the All-Star Game.