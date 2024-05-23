3 ideal teams to trade Erick Fedde to for the Chicago White Sox
Erick Fedde has been the second-best pitcher on the White Sox in 2024. The former top prospect inked a two-year, $15 million deal with the White Sox this offseason after spending the 2023 season in Korea.
As mentioned above, Fedde was once a top prospect. The pitcher was selected by the Washington Nationals in the first round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft. Fedde would fail to deliver on his billing as a top prospect, never finishing with an ERA below 4.29. However, in Korea, Fedde excelled with a 20-6 record and a 2.00 ERA.
Fedde has carried that success back over to the States, as the veteran pitcher has a 4-1 record with a 3.10 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. Fedde also has 52 strikeouts to just 15 walks. After 2024, Fedde will have one year remaining on his deal with a salary of $7.5 million. The combination of Fedde's affordable salary and his impressive production should give the pitcher a lively trade market. Baseball insider Bob Nightengale has already stated that the White Sox will indeed shop Fedde this summer.
Today, let's identify the three most logical trade candidates for the White Sox to consider this summer.