3 ideal teams to trade Erick Fedde to for the Chicago White Sox
Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the best teams in the American League this season. The Orioles boast a 29-16 record which is good for second place in the tough AL East. The O's are a young team with an impressive core, but some veteran reinforcements could be needed.
Orioles' pitchers have combined for a 3.32 ERA, which is the fourth-best mark in the AL. The top of the rotation has been stellar, anchored by veteran Corbin Burnes and Dean Kremer. Cole irvin and Grayson Rodriguez have held up well also, but there's a spot for another veteran arm. Fedde fits in the Orioles' budget and wouldn't cost as much as some of the other top arms on the market.
The Orioles have the best farm system in baseball, so they could land Fedde if they wanted him. It's also possible that Fedde could be packaged with a slugger like Gavin Sheets or Eloy Jimenez. Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad are a couple of outfield prospects ranked in the top 100 who could interest the Sox.