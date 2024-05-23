3 ideal teams to trade Erick Fedde to for the Chicago White Sox
Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers have likely been the most surprising team in baseball. After the team lost manager Craig Counsell to the division-rival Chicago Cubs and traded their ace, many had low expectations for the team in 2024. However, the team is 28-21 and sitting firmly in first place in the NL Central.
One thing that the Brewers need is pitching. The Brewers are 16th in the MLB in team ERA, 21st in WHIP, and are tied for seventh in home runs allowed. 10 different pitchers have started a game for the Brewers this season, as five starting pitchers are currently on the injured list. Fedde is a perfect fit for the cost-sensitive Brewers.
The Brewers have the third-ranked farm system in the league, and several of these players should interest the Sox. OF Jackson Chourio is one of the best prospects in baseball and would likely be off-limits in a Fedde trade. However, the team could instead ask for corner infielder Tyler Black or versatile infielder Joey Ortiz.