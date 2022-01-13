3 issues besides losing that the Chicago White Sox are currently dealing with

Losing is the biggest problem the Chicago White Sox are dealing with lately. That does not mean the club has not been dealing with other issues lately.

The list of problems the Sox have is the size of the Dead Sea Scrolls. The owner is clearly at the top. Having an unqualified and overmatched general manager is another.

Well, for the sake of time, it is best to narrow it down to three to discuss...

The team continues to play embarrassingly bad baseball.

Losing has been terrible to watch. It makes it even harder to view when the team plays the game that is mocked.

It is even tougher when the White Sox name has become an adjective for playing terrible ball.

ORIOLES LEGEND ELOY JIMÉNEZ!!!! pic.twitter.com/B39NNVzVdd — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 3, 2024

The embarrassing collision took place on the recently traded Eloy Jimenez at-bat. Eloy recently made some comments that threw some shade toward his former team.

His pop-up on the first pitch was an at-bat that Sox fans are familiar with. One that lacked patience and was going to kill a rally. It would have been nice to see him burn the Orioles like he burnt the Sox for so many years with those types of terrible plays.

Only the Sox playing stupid baseball let him off the hook and allowed him to be a hero for his new team.