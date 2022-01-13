Baltimore Orioles announcer sums up Chicago White Sox in single savage sentence after disaster

Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown summarized the Chicago White Sox season best during last night’s game: “Oh my goodness. The White Sox have just gone full White Sox.”

ORIOLES LEGEND ELOY JIMÉNEZ!!!! pic.twitter.com/B39NNVzVdd — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 3, 2024

Brown’s reaction came during the bottom of the second inning when the Orioles were up 4-0, with two outs and the bases loaded. Jacob Amaya, Andrew Benintendi, and Miguel Vargas collided in left field while trying to catch a routine fly ball. The ball dropped, Vargas fell to the ground covering his head, and the Orioles scored three. And the best part? The hit came from none other than Eloy Jimenez.

The bleeding stopped shortly after the second inning error, and the night finally concluded with the Sox falling to the Orioles 9-0. Nick Nastrini gave up seven runs, including four earned, over 1.2 innings. He allowed six walks and only struck out two Orioles hitters. Offensively, only half of the Sox lineup managed to get a hit while striking out 10 times.

NBCSports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien summarized the game, and evidently the season, during the Sox postgame show. He stated, “There’s no offense and terrible defense.”

Losing last night’s game put the Sox at 31-109. They are 39 games behind the third-place Tigers and 49.5 behind the first-place Guardians in the AL Central. If they don’t win five more games, which looks unlikely at this rate, the Sox will tie the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics for the worst modern baseball record.

Sox fans are ashamed of this shell of a baseball team, and baseball fans collectively are embarrassed on behalf of this organization. Brown shamelessly verbalized what Sox fans think during every game when he called out the franchise.

Though I continue to tune into lowlights and check the score despite knowing that it’ll do nothing but disappoint, I speak on behalf of the fanbase when I say that there’s little to say. We have been through the five stages of grief. We are beyond excuses and pity. Now, we expect something to be done.