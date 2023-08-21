3 midseason decisions that have already killed the White Sox's playoff chances
The Chicago White Sox have been a bad baseball team almost from the beginning. There are a ton of reasons that they are bad.
There probably isn't anything that they could have done to salvage the season early on but you never know. We've seen crazier things happen in baseball before.
A lot of decisions made by an organization have long-term effects. It usually helps or hurts the product on the field in some way.
These are the three midseason decisions that put the White Sox in the spot they're in which is no playoffs before the month of August is even over:
1. No front office switches
The Chicago White Sox did not make a single front office change.
Somehow, despite being closer to 80 losses than 60 wins, the White Sox have not fired anybody yet. The manager, and all of the coaches, Rick Hahn, and Kenny Williams are all still in their current roles.
That is just crazy. So many teams in the league that are serious about winning would have made at least one change right now.
Nothing that this team is doing is working and they don't even slightly seem to care. Jerry Reinsdorf is a terrible owner but he isn't going to fire himself.
There are reports that it could be coming in the off-season (front office changes) but that remains to be seen. Things could have gone better for the White Sox if they made these decisions sooner.
A couple of people deserve to go because they were awful and a couple of people deserve to go because they just aren't the answer at this moment in time. Hopefully, some tough moves are made soon but it is too late for 2023.