3 midseason ownership decisions that killed the 2023 White Sox
3. Hiring Chris Getz
Chris Getz should not have a front-office job with the Chicago White Sox.
It was a breath of fresh air, however, when they were fired. It was way too late but they were fired nonetheless.
Nothing could take that away from White Sox fans. Actually, yes, something can. Instead of going on a smart, intense search, they just promoted Chris Getz without interviewing anybody else.
Reinsdorf's mind was made up before he even fired Hahn and Williams. Getz didn't deserve his player development (assistant GM) job and he deserves this job even less.
This made the firing of the last two guys feel wasted. Their replacement is basically just another version of them which makes this whole thing infuriating.
This isn't getting better as long as Getz is in charge which is just because of the bad owner that the White Sox currently have.