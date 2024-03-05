3 mistakes the White Sox are going to make with their roster in 2024
The Chicago White Sox are going to make a lot of mistakes with their roster in 2024.
The Chicago White Sox are not expected to be a very good team here in 2024. They are thought of as one of the worst teams in the American League.
They executed what everyone thought was a very good rebuild. It started to pay dividends in 2020 when they made the playoffs for the first time in a decade.
It got even better when they won the division in 2021. Things started to fall apart after that and that led them to where they are today.
Ahead of Opening Day later this month, you can only hope that they aren't as embarrassing as it seems they are going to be.
These are a few roster mistakes that it sounds like they are going to make:
Garrett Crochet might be better served as a starter going forward
Garrett Crochet has had an interesting tenure with the Chicago White Sox. He came in right after being drafted because of the circumstances with COVID-19.
Following that, he was very good but had some injury troubles in his career. Now, he is back and looking as good as ever.
Crochet came out of college as a starter. He has yet to make a start in the MLB though which is starting to look like a mistake.
He has been a good reliever but now that he is healthy and the baseball world is back on schedule, it is time for him to be a starter again.
The White Sox will likely start him out of the bullpen though. Someone less talented/productive than him will likely be starting instead. That is bad news.