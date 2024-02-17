3 realistic goals for the Chicago White Sox in 2024
The Chicago White Sox are not expected to contend in 2024. The team is coming off of a 100-loss season in 2023, and only the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies have a slimmer chance to make the playoffs in 2024.
While there may not be a ton of wins in 2024, there are still plenty of reasons to watch for Sox fans. This season should present a good opportunity for some young players to see the field. It will also allow some low-risk free agent signings to get playing time and potentially break out. Identifying any positives that the team and fans can lean on for the future will be interesting.
While the playoffs are a longshot, let's identify three realistic goals the team should have for the 2024 season.
3 realistic goals for Chicago White Sox in 2024
The White Sox need to identify future building blocks
With the team likely being out of the playoff race early, there will be plenty of time for young players to get some playing time. The biggest priority for first-year general manager Chris Getz is to identify who will be a part of the next winning team in Chicago.
Possibly the largest variable is Colson Montgomery. The former top pick should see the field quickly, and the team should give him a chance to grow and develop in the big leagues. Montgomery has succeeded at every level of the minors, and could even be ready for Opening Day.
Other than Montgomery, the team needs to identify who else could be a key piece for the future. Deivi Garcia, Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez, Lenyn Sosa, and Oscar Colas are just some of the players who should get an opportunity to prove they belong with the team.