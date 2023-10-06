3 players the Chicago White Sox did dirty during the 2023 season
The Chicago White Sox had a bad season and it was well documented. There are a lot of reasons for this horrific season and everybody should be ashamed of themselves.
Of course, whenever there is a bad season like this, management, ownership, and the players all are going to have their scapegoats.
In a year like this, however, there are going to be some players that got the short end of the stick. There were good players that were not utilized the right way, players traded away too soon, and others that just played well only for the team to be terrible.
These are the three players who got the short end of the stick in some way, shape, or form this season:
1. Jake Burger
The Chicago White Sox did not really get the most out of Jake Burger.
Jake Burger dealt with a couple of really tough injuries in a row to start his pro career after being drafted. It would have been really easy for him to give up and be done at that point in time.
He didn't though. He stuck with it and gave it his all at all times. His development was stunted early because of it but he got through it and showed the world why he was such a high draft pick.
This season, Burger was on a roll and the White Sox didn't even play him every day. Then, they traded him to the Miami Marlins who clearly knew how to utilize him much better.
Between both organizations, he had 34 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 71 runs scored. He also slashed .250/.309/.518 with an OPS of .828. This is borderline All-Star production for someone that the White Sox just traded away for one prospect that may or may not be good in four years.
This kid wanted to be with the Chicago White Sox. He loved it. Although he got to play in the playoffs as a result of the trade, the White Sox did him dirty.