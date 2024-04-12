3 players the Chicago White Sox should give up on after the 2024 season
To say the 2024 season has not gotten off to a hot start for the Chicago White Sox is an understatement.
The White Sox are the lone team in the American League that has not yet reached three wins. To make matters worse, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert Jr., and Eloy Jimenez are all sidelined for the foreseeable future with injury.
Injuries and underperformance have plagued the White Sox for over two years now. If there's one positive, it's that the majority of the roster is not under contract after this season. The White Sox appear set to wither away at the bottom of the division for the rest of this season and then try to field a competitive roster by the time 2025 rolls around.
Today, let's identify three players who should not be in the team's plans for 2025. Whether it be due to injury or just plain bad performance, these players have shown they cannot be relied upon going forward.
Eloy Jimenez
Eloy Jimenez has always produced when he's actually on the field. The problem is, being on the field consistently has always been a problem for Jimenez. As a rookie in 2019, Jimenez played in 122 games. In 2023, the slugger got into 120 games. In 2020 and 2021, Jimenez played in just 110 games total. The story was the same in 2022, as Jimenez played in just 84 games.
Last summer, when the Sox were selling off valuable targets, Jimenez was rumored to be a hot candidate. However, no deal came to fruition, and now Jimenez's value is less than what it was a year ago.
Still, for a team seeking a bat with some pop to fill in as the designated hitter, Jimenez could provide some decent value.
Jimenez has a career slash line of 274/.323/.485 with 89 homers and 275 RBI. That would be nice production to have on the roster, but Jimenez has not been able to prove he can stay healthy. There's nothing to suggest that will change anytime soon, as Jimenez is currently on the shelf again with an adductor strain. Jimenez is under contract until 2027, but it's time for the team to see what they can get for him.