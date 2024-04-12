3 players the Chicago White Sox should give up on after the 2024 season
Yoan Moncada
Yoan Moncada, like Jimenez, has been incredibly frustrating as a fan of the Sox. At times, Moncada has looked like he's on the verge of becoming a star.
At other times, it looks like he doesn't belong anywhere near a professional baseball field. In between the inconsistent performance, Moncada has had his share of injury troubles.
The third baseman once again finds himself on the injured list after suffering an adductor strain against the Cleveland Guardians.
Even before the latest injury, Moncada has missed 129 games over the past two seasons. It's a shame that Moncada is once again hurt, because he was having a decent start to the season with a .282/.364/.410 slash line.
At this point, the Sox need to cut their losses with Moncada. The third baseman will officially become a free agent until 2026. However, the team could decline a club option after the season and make him free to sign elsewhere, so a team may be willing to bet on his talent. Moncada's value is nowhere near the highest it's ever been, but he also provides no value on the injured list.