3 players the Chicago White Sox should promote soon
The Chicago White Sox are in an interesting spot. The future should be on their mind a little bit more now that the rebuild seems to have failed.
Starting the season as poorly as they have makes you wonder if they are going to start another teardown at some point.
For right now, though, they have to focus on what they do have and how they can make that situation better. There are plenty of ways to do it.
Of all the young players that they have in the system, there are a few of them that deserve promotions throughout. These are the three players that they should promote soon:
1. Yoelqui Cespedes
Yoelqui Cespedes might be someone to think about moving up in 2023.
Right now, Yoelqui Cespedes is the number 12 prospect in the Chicago White Sox system. He was ranked much higher than that in previous years but has fallen down just a tad.
Right now, Cespedes is playing in AA with Birmingham. He is having a decent start to the season with a slash line of .250/.384/.446 for an OPS of .830. He has four home runs and 11 RBIs. He has also walked 17 times which is a nice number through the first 26 games of his season.
It might be time to bring him up to AAA soon. The Charlotte Knights would love to add him right now as they develop him further. It is unclear if he is ever going to be an MLB player but this is a nice start for him in AA. If they can get him in going in AAA, then he might be able to play in MLB soon.