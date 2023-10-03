3 players the White Sox must trade this off-season
The Chicago White Sox are a bad team. Even the off-season is giving fans very little hope because of how they have operated over the last handful of years.
Things are going to get worse before they get better which is brutal to think about. Chris Getz is going to try and prove everyone wrong but he would have to pull off a miracle.
One thing he might try is getting rid of some good players in order to return younger players who have more control. There are a few good players that other teams would love to add.
If they can get a great return for these guys, these are the three players that they should trade during the off-season:
1. Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease is a great baseball player that the White Sox should move.
It really did look like Dylan Cease was going to be traded at the deadline. It felt like the Baltimore Orioles were one of the many teams at the top of the list trying to get him. It turned out that the White Sox kept him and he finished the year on this atrocious team.
Cease wasn't very good in the second half right after the deadline. However, he did have a strong finish so there are still going to be teams that want him. After his runner-up for the Cy Young season in 2022, it is clear that he has an incredible ceiling in this league.
Cease is an elite talent in this league and it would be hard to see him go because of one disappointing season. However, if teams are giving up a lot for him, it must be done.