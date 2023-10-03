A White Sox fan's guide to the 2023 MLB Postseason
The Chicago White Sox didn't even come close to making the 2023 playoffs. They were basically out of it at the end of April and didn't even come close to recovering. As a result, they fired their GM, President, and a ton of players.
Now, the playoffs are going to begin and fans on the south side are wondering what to do. Well. this year's postseason is going to be unbelievable. There are some amazing storylines heading in which should make it so fun to watch.
In the American League, two teams have a bye as the two best records. That will be the AL East champion Baltimore Orioles as the one seed and the AL West champion Houston Astros are the two seed.
The White Sox will see one of their division rivals in the postseason. It is the Minnesota Twins who won the division and will be the third seed. They will host the Toronto Blue Jays (sixth seed/Wild Card 3) in the first round.
The second-place Wild Card team, the Texas Rangers, is the fifth seed and they will play the fourth-seeded Tampa Bay Rays who had the first Wild Card spot.
The Chicago White Sox fans have a lot of teams they can cheer on.
There will be some White Sox fans that cheer on the Minnesota Twins as the AL Central champ and there will be some that want them out right away. All three Wild Card teams had a better record than then and so did the Seattle Mariners who missed the playoffs entirely.
An old friend in Jose Abreu didn't have a good year but it is a fresh start in the playoffs for everyone. He will be with those Astros that are looking to repeat as World Series champions. They will draw the winner of the Twins/Jays series.
The Baltimore Orioles are proof that things can get better with patience. The same can be said for the Texas Rangers who could win their way to an all-Texas ALCS if they were to meet the Astros in the semi-final. The Rays and Jays will try to have something to say about all of this as well.
Over on the NL side of things, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are the 1 and 2 seeds respectively. Both of them are elite baseball teams that have won the World Series recently. Both of them would like to do it again.
The Milwaukee Brewers are the other division winner that isn't getting a bye. They will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round. The reigning National League champion Philadelphia Phillies are the top Wild Card squad and they will host Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins.
There are a lot of Sox fans that will be cheering on Burger's new squad as most believe he should have never left. Another opportunity to root for a former White Sox player is seeing Lance Lynn with the Dodgers.
Whether you root for former White Sox players, other great players that you enjoy watching, or maybe another team that you fancy when they aren't playing the Sox, this is going to be a really good time.